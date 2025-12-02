332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lance Kurz, 994th Medical Detachment veterinarian, left, shows U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Niles, 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron Medical Operations Flight commander, where to find a pulse on a dog in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 20, 2025. Kurz explained the importance of muzzling the military working dog before providing care to ensure safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)