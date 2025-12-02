332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Niles, 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron Medical Operations Flight commander, performs CPR on a canine training manikin the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. Instructors guided the Airmen through proper compression depth, hand placement, and airway management for canine CPR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)