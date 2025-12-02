Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines [Image 18 of 18]

    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines

    CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PHILIPPINES

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    A U.S. Marine Corps Viasat Multi-Mission Terminal is set up during a staff exercise at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 7, 2025. The MMT provides Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, with secure, high-bandwidth satellite communications for real-time data in austere environments. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions. As a purpose-built unit, MRF-SEA maintains a forward presence and enhances Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 22:02
    Photo ID: 9418380
    VIRIN: 251008-M-FG738-1019
    Resolution: 7008x3944
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PH
    IMEF
    Marines
    USMC
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA26
    MASA25

