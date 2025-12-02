MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Marine Corps Tech. Sgt. Arnel Pacag, left, the operations noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to 4th Marine Brigade, U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Elvis Barrios center, and U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Gabriel Savage, the assistant air officer, both assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, briefs during a staff exercise prior to Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 9, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)