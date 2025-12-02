Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines [Image 15 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines

    CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PHILIPPINES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Philippine Marine Corps Tech. Sgt. Arnel Pacag, left, the operations noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to 4th Marine Brigade, U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Elvis Barrios center, and U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Gabriel Savage, the assistant air officer, both assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, briefs during a staff exercise prior to Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 9, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 22:02
    Photo ID: 9418377
    VIRIN: 251009-M-FG738-1089
    Resolution: 7008x3944
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines
    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines
    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines
    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines
    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines
    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines
    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines
    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines
    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines
    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines
    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines
    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines
    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines
    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines
    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines
    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines
    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines
    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMEF
    Marines
    USMC
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA26
    MASA25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download