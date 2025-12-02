Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines [Image 13 of 18]

    MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines

    CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PHILIPPINES

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Philippine Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Lhardnernomer Sales, left, the communications noncommissioned officer in charge of 4th Marine Brigade, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Donya Grady, a satellite transmissions operator assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Unit, set up a Viasat Multi-Mission Terminal during a staff exercise at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 7, 2025. The MMT provides MRF-SEA with secure, high-bandwidth satellite communications for real-time data in austere environments. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions. As a purpose-built unit, MRF-SEA maintains a forward presence and enhances Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. Cpl. Grady is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 22:02
    Photo ID: 9418375
    VIRIN: 251008-M-FG738-1077
    Resolution: 7008x3944
    Size: 9 MB
    Location: CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PH
    This work, MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

