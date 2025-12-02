MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a staff exercise brief with Philippine Marines assigned to 4th Marine Brigade at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 7, 2025. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions. As a purpose-built unit, MRF-SEA maintains a forward presence and enhances Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)