MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kenneth Everette, right, a networking administrator assigned to Marine Rotational Force Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, monitors communication networks during a staff training exercise prior to the start of Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 9, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)