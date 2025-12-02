MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Donya Grady, a satellite transmissions operator assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, sets up a Viasat Multi-Mission Terminal during a staff exercise with Philippine Marines assigned to 4th Marine Brigade at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 7, 2025. The MMT provides MRF-SEA with secure, high-bandwidth satellite communications for real-time data in austere environments. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions. As a purpose-built unit, MRF-SEA maintains a forward presence and enhances Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)