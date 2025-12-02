MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines

Philippine Marine Corps Maj. Rostum Delasa, the operations officer assigned to 4th Marine Brigade, speaks to Australian Army Maj. George Lynn, the assistant operations officer assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during a staff exercise brief at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 7, 2025. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions. As a purpose-built unit, MRF-SEA maintains a forward presence and enhances Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 22:02
|Photo ID:
|9418351
|VIRIN:
|251007-M-FG738-1029
|Resolution:
|7008x3944
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
