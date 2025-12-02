MRF-SEA Marines conduct Staff Exercise with Philippine Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Marine Corps Maj. Rostum Delasa, left, the operations officer assigned to 4th Marine Brigade, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jeremiah Murillo, center, an intelligence specialist assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Australian Army Maj. George Lynn, right, the assistant operations officer assigned to MRF-SEA, I MEF, prepare a brief during a staff exercise at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 7, 2025. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions. As a purpose-built unit, MRF-SEA maintains a forward presence and enhances Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)