Al-Hol Camp Visit by Multinational Delegation

A U.S. Army Capt. with Alpha Company, 96th Civil Affairs Battalion, Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), briefs members of a multinational diplomatic delegation during a visit to Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, Oct. 14, 2025. The visit was part of ongoing global coalition efforts by CJTF-OIR to raise awareness among countries with citizens in Al-Hol camp, which houses a population displaced by ISIS, and communicate these conditions to national authorities, while underscoring the camp’s humanitarian and security challenges, the continued need for funding, coordinated action, and support for repatriation and returns. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster) This photo was altered for security and privacy purposes.