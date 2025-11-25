Al-Hol Camp Visit by Multinational Delegation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coalition troops with Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) provide security for a multinational diplomatic delegation, including French air force Brig. Gen. François Tricot, CJ9 director with CJTF-OIR, as they prepare to depart Al-Hol camp amid low light and dust during sunset in northeast Syria, Oct. 14, 2025. The visit was part of ongoing global coalition efforts to raise awareness among countries with citizens in Al-Hol camp, which houses a population displaced by ISIS, and communicate these conditions to national authorities, while underscoring the camp’s humanitarian and security challenges, the continued need for funding, coordinated action, and support for repatriation and returns. (French air force photo by 2nd Lt. Lena Adam)