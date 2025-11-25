Al-Hol Camp Visit by Multinational Delegation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A coalition troop with Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) provides security near a helicopter as a multinational diplomatic delegation, including French air force Brig. Gen. François Tricot, CJ9 director with CJTF-OIR, prepares to depart following a visit to Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, Oct. 14, 2025. The visit was part of ongoing global coalition efforts to raise awareness among countries with citizens in Al-Hol camp, which houses a population displaced by ISIS, and communicate these conditions to national authorities, while underscoring the camp’s humanitarian and security challenges, the continued need for funding, coordinated action, and support for repatriation and returns. (French air force photo by 2nd Lt. Lena Adam)