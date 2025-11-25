Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Al-Hol Camp Visit by Multinational Delegation [Image 19 of 30]

    Al-Hol Camp Visit by Multinational Delegation

    SYRIA

    10.13.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jessica Urey 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve     

    Coalition troops with Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) provide security for a multinational diplomatic delegation, including French air force Brig. Gen. François Tricot, CJ9 director with CJTF-OIR, as they prepare to depart Al-Hol camp amid low light and dust during sunset in northeast Syria, Oct. 14, 2025. The visit was part of ongoing global coalition efforts to raise awareness among countries with citizens in Al-Hol camp, which houses a population displaced by ISIS, and communicate these conditions to national authorities, while underscoring the camp’s humanitarian and security challenges, the continued need for funding, coordinated action, and support for repatriation and returns. (French air force photo by 2nd Lt. Lena Adam)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 08:58
    Photo ID: 9417431
    VIRIN: 251014-A-OC763-9810
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al-Hol Camp Visit by Multinational Delegation [Image 30 of 30], by MAJ Jessica Urey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    repatriation
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR

