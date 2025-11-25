Al-Hol Camp Visit by Multinational Delegation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

French air force Brig. Gen. François Tricot speaks with members of a multinational diplomatic delegation before entering a building at Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, Oct. 14, 2025. The visit was part of ongoing global coalition efforts by Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve to raise awareness among countries with citizens in Al-Hol camp, which houses a population displaced by ISIS, and communicate these conditions to national authorities, while underscoring the camp’s humanitarian and security challenges, the continued need for funding, coordinated action, and support for repatriation and returns. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster)