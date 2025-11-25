Al-Hol Camp Visit by Multinational Delegation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army soldier with Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve provides security along the perimeter of Al-Hol camp during a visit by a multinational diplomatic delegation in northeast Syria, Oct. 14, 2025. The visit was part of ongoing global coalition efforts to raise awareness among countries with citizens in Al-Hol camp, which houses a population displaced by ISIS, and communicate these conditions to national authorities, while underscoring the camp’s humanitarian and security challenges, the continued need for funding, coordinated action, and support for repatriation and returns. (French air force photo by 2nd Lt. Lena Adam) This photo was altered for security and privacy purposes.