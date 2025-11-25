Al-Hol Camp Visit by Multinational Delegation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of a multinational diplomatic delegation, French air force Brig. Gen. François Tricot, CJ9 director with Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, and coalition troops board a helicopter near Al-Hol camp to depart following their visit in northeast Syria, Oct. 14, 2025. The visit was part of ongoing global coalition efforts to raise awareness among countries with citizens in Al-Hol camp, which houses a population displaced by ISIS, and communicate these conditions to national authorities, while underscoring the camp’s humanitarian and security challenges, the continued need for funding, coordinated action, and support for repatriation and returns. (French air force photo by 2nd Lt. Lena Adam)