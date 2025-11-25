Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle Pilot conducts pre-flight checks during exercise Marauder Shield 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. The exercise focused on integrated Kuwaiti Command and Control systems, shaping regional airspace management and facilitating joint operations. This enhanced C2 integration paved the way for more effective Agile Combat Employment strategies, allowing for rapid deployment and flexible response to emerging threats.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
