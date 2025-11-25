Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops [Image 8 of 10]

    Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles and one Kuwaiti Eurofighter Typhoons conduct pattern flying operations during exercise Marauder Shield 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. Marauder Shield 26.1 showcased the U.S. and Kuwait's commitment to air superiority through integrated Defensive Counter-Air operations. These operations demonstrated a unified front in protecting regional airspace and ensuring the safety and security of both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    US and Kuwait Sharpen Counter-Drone Skills, Fighter Integration in Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1

    Typhoon
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    F15
    CENTCOM
    Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1

