Two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles and one Kuwaiti Eurofighter Typhoons conduct pattern flying operations during exercise Marauder Shield 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. Marauder Shield 26.1 showcased the U.S. and Kuwait's commitment to air superiority through integrated Defensive Counter-Air operations. These operations demonstrated a unified front in protecting regional airspace and ensuring the safety and security of both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 07:23
|Photo ID:
|9417310
|VIRIN:
|251113-Z-BB071-1116
|Resolution:
|4809x3206
|Size:
|9.26 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US and Kuwait Sharpen Counter-Drone Skills, Fighter Integration in Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1
No keywords found.