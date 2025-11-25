US and Kuwait Sharpen Counter-Drone Skills, Fighter Integration in Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust | A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle Pilot conducts pre-flight checks during exercise...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust | A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle Pilot conducts pre-flight checks during exercise Marauder Shield 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. The exercise focused on integrated Kuwaiti Command and Control systems, shaping regional airspace management and facilitating joint operations. This enhanced C2 integration paved the way for more effective Agile Combat Employment strategies, allowing for rapid deployment and flexible response to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust) see less | View Image Page

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – U.S. and Kuwaiti forces concluded Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1, a bilateral joint operation in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 10-20.



The exercise focused on bolstering counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) capabilities, enhancing fighter integration, and improving command and control between the two nations, addressing the escalating threat posed by drones and underscoring a commitment to collaborative defense and regional security.



“We are integrating with the Kuwaiti Air Force by flying together to detect, target, identify, and deter one-way attack drones,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Jonathan Soto Girau, F-15E Strike Eagle weapons systems officer. “This exercise develops tactics, techniques and procedures to operate fighters out of this airfield, integrate with the Kuwaiti Air Force, and run C-UAS operations.”



Marauder Shield 26.1 emphasized a coordinated response to the growing threat of unmanned aerial systems through advanced C-UAS integration. Key activities included running Base Area Defense Cell C-UAS operations, safeguarding critical infrastructure from drone incursions, and conducting Defensive Counter-Air exercises designed to improve seamless integration and coordination with Kuwaiti command and control structures. These operations demonstrated a unified front in protecting regional airspace.



“One of the components that we are testing is our ability to fight and win in the air,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Brian Ibbs, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, chief of force protection. “A way we do that is leverage our supreme ability to detect UAS with modern technology.We integrate what we can detect from the ground and communicate that with those in the air to hone in on what could be a threat.”



A key element of the exercise was the sharpening of combined fighter capabilities between the U.S. and Kuwait Air Forces, including joint training exercises and hot-pit refueling operations. Hot-pits, a technique involving refueling grounded aircraft while engines are still running, delivered enhanced speed to airpower by minimizing turnaround time, enabling U.S. and allied forces to rapidly project power.



“Hot pit refueling is when our maintainers and POL [Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants] personnel refuel a running jet on the flight line to get back in the air as soon as possible,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. John O’Brien 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, Plans and Operations division chief. This capability also allows us to operate when we don't have the proper tanker support.”



The exercise also focused on integrating with Kuwaiti Command and Control systems and shaping regional airspace management.This C2 integration enhanced capabilities to conduct effective Agile Combat Employment in the future, which includes rapid deployment and flexible response to emerging threats.



Marauder Shield 26.1 represents a crucial step in advancing C-UAS capabilities, solidifying fighter integration, and streamlining command and control structures, ultimately contributing to a more secure and stable regional environment. Through shared expertise and refined tactics, the exercise strengthens the partnership and enhances the collective ability to address the evolving challenges posed by unmanned aerial systems and other aerial threats.