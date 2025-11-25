Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force Airman directs a taxing F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft during exercise Marauder Shield 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. Marauder Shield 26.1 emphasized a coordinated response to the growing threat of unmanned aerial systems. The exercise featured advanced counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems integration between the U.S. and Kuwaiti forces, bolstering regional security and demonstrating a commitment to collaborative defense.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 07:23
    Photo ID: 9417307
    VIRIN: 251111-Z-BB071-1043
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 13.9 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops
    Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops
    Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops
    Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops
    Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops
    Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops
    Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops
    Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops
    Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops
    Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US and Kuwait Sharpen Counter-Drone Skills, Fighter Integration in Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Typhoon
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    F15
    CENTCOM
    Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download