Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops

Two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles and two Kuwaiti Eurofighter Typhoons fly a four-ship formation during exercise Marauder Shield 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. Marauder Shield 26.1 showcased the U.S. and Kuwait's commitment to air superiority through integrated Defensive Counter-Air operations. These operations demonstrated a unified front in protecting regional airspace and ensuring the safety and security of both nations.