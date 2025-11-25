Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft soars through the air during exercise Marauder Shield 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. Marauder Shield 26.1 emphasized a coordinated response to the growing threat of unmanned aerial systems. The exercise featured advanced counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems integration between the U.S. and Kuwaiti forces, bolstering regional security and demonstrating a commitment to collaborative defense.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)