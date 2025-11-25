Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle turns left in the air during exercise Marauder Shield 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. Marauder Shield 26.1 was focused on enhancing counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems capabilities, fighter integration, improving command and control, and fostering closer cooperation between the U.S. and Kuwait, ensuring a more secure and stable region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)