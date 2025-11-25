A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle turns left in the air during exercise Marauder Shield 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. Marauder Shield 26.1 was focused on enhancing counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems capabilities, fighter integration, improving command and control, and fostering closer cooperation between the U.S. and Kuwait, ensuring a more secure and stable region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|11.13.2025
|12.02.2025 07:23
|9417306
|251113-Z-BB071-1167
|3371x2247
|2.84 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|5
|2
This work, Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US and Kuwait Sharpen Counter-Drone Skills, Fighter Integration in Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1
