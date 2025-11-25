Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Kuwaiti Eurofighter Typhoon lands on the flight line during exercise Marauder Shield 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025.

A key element of the exercise was the sharpening of combined fighter capabilities between the U.S. and Kuwait Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)