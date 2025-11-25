A Kuwaiti Eurofighter Typhoon lands on the flight line during exercise Marauder Shield 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025.
A key element of the exercise was the sharpening of combined fighter capabilities between the U.S. and Kuwait Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 07:23
|Photo ID:
|9417309
|VIRIN:
|251113-Z-BB071-1132
|Resolution:
|4725x3150
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Marauder Shield 26.1: Integrated Flying Ops [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
