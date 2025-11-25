Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Special Olympics 2025 [Image 7 of 7]

    Misawa Special Olympics 2025

    JAPAN

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Members pose for a group photo during the Misawa Special Olympics 2025 event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2025. The day had many events such as ladder ball, cornhole, zumba, and pickleball, growing camaraderie through friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

