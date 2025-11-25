Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members pose for a group photo during the Misawa Special Olympics 2025 event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2025. The day had many events such as ladder ball, cornhole, zumba, and pickleball, growing camaraderie through friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)