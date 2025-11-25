Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant plays cornhole during the Misawa Special Olympics 2025 event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2025. The annual Special Olympics brings the community together to celebrate both friendly competition and the U.S.-Japan bond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)