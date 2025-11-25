Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants and volunteers prepare to light the torch during the Misawa Special Olympics 2025 opening ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2025. The lighting of the torch signifies the start of the event, which brings together both base and local community members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)