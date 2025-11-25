Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants and volunteers pose for a group photo during the Misawa Special Olympics 2025 event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2025. The annual Special Olympics brought the base and local community together for a day of fun games and friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)