Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant tests his skill on Ladder Ball during the Misawa Special Olympics 2025 event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2025. The Special Olympics brings both on and off base communities together to celebrate both friendly competition and the U.S.-Japan bond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)