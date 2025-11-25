Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force honor guard members assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing present colors during the Misawa Special Olympics 2025 opening ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2025. The honor guard supports community events with professionalism, carrying joint flags to represent the close bond with the host nation of Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)