U.S. Air Force honor guard members assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing present colors during the Misawa Special Olympics 2025 opening ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2025. The honor guard supports community events with professionalism, carrying joint flags to represent the close bond with the host nation of Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2025 20:26
|Photo ID:
|9414654
|VIRIN:
|251114-F-WJ251-1334
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|819.65 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Special Olympics 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.