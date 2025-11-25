Volunteers give medals to the participants of the Misawa Special Olympics 2025 event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2025. The annual event brought together both base and local community members for a day full of games and celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Youn
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2025 20:26
|Photo ID:
|9414659
|VIRIN:
|251114-F-WJ251-2233
|Resolution:
|5400x3593
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Special Olympics 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.