Volunteers give medals to the participants of the Misawa Special Olympics 2025 event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2025. The annual event brought together both base and local community members for a day full of games and celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Youn