Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ebola Response Equipment [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ebola Response Equipment

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    A container used to transport potentially infected blood samples from hospitals throughout Liberia to medical laboratories. Specimens, labeled with the patient’s name, were placed in these containers and transported over poor roads in four-wheel drive vehicles or on motorcycles. It was used during Operation United Assistance by the U.S. Department of Defense medical support to assist the Liberian government in containing the epidemic during the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak. This artifact is in the Historical Collections of the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. [NMHM 2017.0008.3] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)

    Extended caption: This artifact was used during Operation United Assistance by U.S. Department of Defense medical support, during the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak to assist the Liberian government in containing the epidemic by providing clinical laboratory expertise. Six medical laboratories, staffed with Army and Navy laboratory technicians, analyzed more than 4,500 blood samples in a four-month period, reducing the time to provide a diagnosis from seven days to about four hours, ensuring only patients with Ebola were placed in the Ebola Treatment Units.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 13:27
    Photo ID: 9411620
    VIRIN: 251001-D-FY143-1039
    Resolution: 5049x3366
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ebola Response Equipment [Image 9 of 9], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ebola Response Equipment
    Ebola Response Equipment
    Ebola Response Equipment
    Ebola Response Equipment
    Ebola Response Equipment
    Ebola Response Equipment
    Ebola Response Equipment
    Ebola Response Equipment
    Ebola Response Equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    testing
    West Africa
    Ebola
    lab equipment
    Operation United Assistance
    NMRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download