Ebola Response Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A container used to transport potentially infected blood samples from hospitals throughout Liberia to medical laboratories. Specimens, labeled with the patient’s name, were placed in these containers and transported over poor roads in four-wheel drive vehicles or on motorcycles. It was used during Operation United Assistance by the U.S. Department of Defense medical support to assist the Liberian government in containing the epidemic during the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak. This artifact is in the Historical Collections of the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. [NMHM 2017.0008.3] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)



Extended caption: This artifact was used during Operation United Assistance by U.S. Department of Defense medical support, during the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak to assist the Liberian government in containing the epidemic by providing clinical laboratory expertise. Six medical laboratories, staffed with Army and Navy laboratory technicians, analyzed more than 4,500 blood samples in a four-month period, reducing the time to provide a diagnosis from seven days to about four hours, ensuring only patients with Ebola were placed in the Ebola Treatment Units.