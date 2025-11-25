Ebola Response Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A cell phone used to communicate with clinics throughout Liberia during Operation United Assistance by U.S. Department of Defense medical support staff during the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak. This artifact is in the Historical Collections of the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. [NMHM 2017.0008.14] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)



Extended caption: The mission was to assist the Liberian government in containing the epidemic by providing clinical laboratory expertise. Six medical laboratories, staffed with Army and Navy laboratory technicians, analyzed more than 4,500 blood samples in a four-month period, reducing the time to provide a diagnosis from seven days to about four hours, ensuring only patients with Ebola were placed in the Ebola Treatment Units.