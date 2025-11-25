Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ebola Response Equipment [Image 6 of 9]

    Ebola Response Equipment

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    A micropipette used at the 1st Naval Medical Laboratory in Liberia for an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) test to detect the Ebola virus during the 2014-2016 outbreak. This artifact is in the Historical Collections of the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. [NMHM 2017.0008.11] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)

    Extended caption: The micropipette was used to place small blood samples into the wells of a microplate, where antibodies would bind and cause a color change if the sample was positive for Ebola. This method allowed for rapid testing of a large number of samples. The discoloration on the instrument is from bleach residue used during the disinfection procedures. This artifact was used during Operation United Assistance by U.S. Department of Defense medical support to assist the Liberian government in containing the epidemic during the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak. Six medical laboratories, staffed with Army and Navy laboratory technicians, analyzed more than 4,500 blood samples in a four-month period. Their efforts reduced the time to provide a diagnosis from seven days to about four hours, ensuring only patients with Ebola were placed in the Ebola Treatment Units. [NMHM 2017.0008.11] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

