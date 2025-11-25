Ebola Response Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Roche LightCycler 2.0 used to replicate viral ribonucleic acid in blood samples to verify an Ebola diagnosis. It was used during Operation United Assistance by U.S. Department of Defense medical support, during the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak to assist the Liberian government in containing the epidemic by providing clinical laboratory expertise. [NMHM 2017.0008.1] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)



Extended caption: Real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) was the gold standard for Ebola diagnosis. Six medical laboratories, staffed with Army and Navy laboratory technicians, analyzed more 4,500 blood samples in a four-month period, reducing the time to provide a diagnosis from seven days to about four hours, ensuring only patients with Ebola were placed in the Ebola Treatment Units. This artifact is in the Historical Collections of the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland.