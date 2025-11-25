Ebola Response Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A T-shirt worn by Navy Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Weiner, officer in charge of the Naval Medical Research Center Mobile Laboratory Island Clinic, during the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa. Originally dark blue, the shirt was discolored by bleach used for disinfection. It was signed by personnel of the Bong County Laboratory in Liberia when the lab closed. It was used during Operation United Assistance by U.S. Department of Defense medical support during the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak to assist the Liberian government in containing the epidemic. This artifact is in the Historical Collections of the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. [NMHM 2015.0018.1] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)



Extended caption: Six medical laboratories, staffed with Army and Navy laboratory technicians, analyzed more than 4,500 blood samples in a four-month period, reducing the time to provide a diagnosis from seven days to about four hours, ensuring only patients with Ebola were placed in the Ebola Treatment Units.