Ebola Response Equipment

A prepackaged blood drawing kit used to collect blood samples from humans to be tested for the Ebola virus during an outbreak in Kikwit, Zaire (now Democratic Republic of Congo), in 1995. This artifact is in the Historical Collections of the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. [M-013.10285] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)



Caption: A prepackaged blood drawing kit used to collect blood samples from humans in the field. The samples were mailed to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia, to be tested for Ebola. The kit includes exam gloves, Band-Aid , needles, vacutainer, alcohol wipe, gauze sponge, tourniquet, needle holder, transfer pipette, cryovial, and sharps container. Very little was known about the transmission of Ebola when an outbreak occurred in Kikwit, Zaire (now Democratic Republic of Congo), in 1995. This was the largest outbreak of the disease since it was first identified in 1976, giving scientists an opportunity to study how Ebola spread throughout the population. The CDC set up an epidemiological team to identify where the virus resided in nature to determine how it spread to humans.