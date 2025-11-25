378th AEW strengthens partnership with RSAF through integrated emergency response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal Saudi Air Force member briefs U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Air Base Wing firefighters following a joint emergency response exercise with the RSAF within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 9, 2025. The 378th AEW and RSAF practiced safe and efficient fire suppression techniques during the exercise to improve coordination and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)