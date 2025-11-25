A Royal Saudi Air Force member briefs U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Air Base Wing firefighters following a joint emergency response exercise with the RSAF within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 9, 2025. The 378th AEW and RSAF practiced safe and efficient fire suppression techniques during the exercise to improve coordination and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 05:52
|Photo ID:
|9410891
|VIRIN:
|251108-F-YI895-1641
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, 378th AEW strengthens partnership with RSAF through integrated emergency response exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.