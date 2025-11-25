378th AEW strengthens partnership with RSAF through integrated emergency response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Saudi Air Force members fight a simulated fire during an emergency response exercise with the U.S. Air Force 378th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 9, 2025. 378th AEW and RSAF firefighters coordinated fire suppression efforts, strengthening partnership and interoperability between the two forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)