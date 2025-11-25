378th AEW strengthens partnership with RSAF through integrated emergency response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shawn Wilson, 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of patient administration, documents response efforts during an emergency response exercise with the Royal Saudi Air Force within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 9, 2025. RSAF and 378th AEW personnel synchronized emergency response efforts during the exercise to reinforce their partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)