378th AEW strengthens partnership with RSAF through integrated emergency response exercise

U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron Airmen and Royal Saudi Air Force members provide first aid to a simulated patient during a joint emergency response exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 9, 2025. The 378th AEW and RSAF coordinated ambulance movements during the exercise to improve patient transport and joint medical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
