378th AEW strengthens partnership with RSAF through integrated emergency response exercise

U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron firefighters prepare to transport a simulated patient during an emergency response exercise with the Royal Saudi Air Force within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 9, 2025. 378th AEW and RSAF firefighters coordinated fire suppression efforts during the exercise, strengthening partnership and interoperability between the two forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)