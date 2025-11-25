Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th AEW strengthens partnership with RSAF through integrated emergency response exercise [Image 1 of 12]

    378th AEW strengthens partnership with RSAF through integrated emergency response exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron firefighters prepare to transport a simulated patient during an emergency response exercise with the Royal Saudi Air Force within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 9, 2025. 378th AEW and RSAF firefighters coordinated fire suppression efforts during the exercise, strengthening partnership and interoperability between the two forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 05:52
    Photo ID: 9410877
    VIRIN: 251108-F-YI895-1213
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.24 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 378th AEW strengthens partnership with RSAF through integrated emergency response exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

