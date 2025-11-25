378th AEW strengthens partnership with RSAF through integrated emergency response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal Saudi Air Force member maintains hose pressure during an emergency response exercise with the U.S. Air Force 378th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 9, 2025. The 378th AEW and RSAF coordinated fire, medical, and explosive ordnance disposal teams during the exercise to improve joint operational readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)