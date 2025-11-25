378th AEW strengthens partnership with RSAF through integrated emergency response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron firefighters transport a simulated patient during an emergency response exercise with the Royal Saudi Air Force within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 9, 2025. RSAF and 378th AEW Airmen collaborated on patient transport during the exercise to improve teamwork, communication, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)