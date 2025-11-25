378th AEW strengthens partnership with RSAF through integrated emergency response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal Saudi Air Force member puts away a thermal imaging device following an emergency response exercise with the U.S. Air Force 378th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 9, 2025. The 378th AEW and RSAF practiced coordinated fire response during the exercise to enhance teamwork, communication, and operational integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)