Date Taken: 11.24.2025 Date Posted: 11.25.2025 11:17 Photo ID: 9409410 VIRIN: 240101-F-VY348-1028 Resolution: 5948x3138 Size: 354.33 KB Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 37 AS dominates night skies at Ramstein AB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.