A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft flies over Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. The 37th Airlift Squadron operates the C-130J, conducting various mission types from static line jumps to aeromedical evacuation missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9409410
|VIRIN:
|240101-F-VY348-1028
|Resolution:
|5948x3138
|Size:
|354.33 KB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 37 AS dominates night skies at Ramstein AB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.