    37 AS dominates night skies at Ramstein AB [Image 5 of 9]

    37 AS dominates night skies at Ramstein AB

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Desirae Holland, left, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and Airman 1st Class Joshua Guillory, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, disconnect a C-130J Super Hercules from the auxiliary power unit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. Airmen with the 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment section provided essential ground power, climate control and maintenance support, enabling the aircraft to start, function and be serviced while on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Night Ops
    C-130J Super Hercules
    37th AS
    training
    Ramstein AB

