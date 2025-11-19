37 AS dominates night skies at Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Desirae Holland, left, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and Airman 1st Class Joshua Guillory, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, disconnect a C-130J Super Hercules from the auxiliary power unit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. Airmen with the 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment section provided essential ground power, climate control and maintenance support, enabling the aircraft to start, function and be serviced while on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)