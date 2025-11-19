37 AS dominates night skies at Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jake Hughes, 37th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot, distributes fuel throughout a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft while flying over Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. Keeping fuel distributed on a C-130J is crucial for structural integrity and flight control, particularly to prevent overstressing the wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)