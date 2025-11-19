U.S. Air Force Capt. Jake Hughes, 37th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot, distributes fuel throughout a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft while flying over Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. Keeping fuel distributed on a C-130J is crucial for structural integrity and flight control, particularly to prevent overstressing the wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9409403
|VIRIN:
|240101-F-VY348-1494
|Resolution:
|5380x3455
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 37 AS dominates night skies at Ramstein AB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.