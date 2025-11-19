37 AS dominates night skies at Ramstein AB

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jake Hughes, 37th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot, flies a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft with night vision goggles, while flying over Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. Flying with night vision goggles enables pilots to operate at night, which is crucial for enhancing mission flexibility, increasing stealth and improving safety in contested environments (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9409402
|VIRIN:
|240101-F-VY348-1549
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
