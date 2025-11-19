Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37 AS dominates night skies at Ramstein AB [Image 1 of 9]

    37 AS dominates night skies at Ramstein AB

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jake Hughes, 37th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot, flies a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft with night vision goggles, while flying over Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. Flying with night vision goggles enables pilots to operate at night, which is crucial for enhancing mission flexibility, increasing stealth and improving safety in contested environments (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Night Ops
    C-130J Super Hercules
    37th AS
    training
    Ramstein AB

